Telangana's Election Plans and Gig Worker Welfare Bill in Focus

The Telangana government plans to conduct only Gram Panchayat elections while deferring others due to legal hurdles over reservations for Backward Classes. Concurrently, a bill focusing on gig workers' welfare will be introduced. Meanwhile, relief efforts follow a tragic bus accident affecting pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:55 IST
The Telangana government has decided to move forward with elections only for Gram Panchayats amid ongoing legal challenges regarding reservations for Backward Classes in local bodies. Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that funds amounting to Rs 3,000 crore from the 15th Finance Commission necessitate this election timing.

Despite the intention to allocate 42 percent seats to Backward Classes, the government's legislation awaits approval from the President, and a High Court ruling has not favored the state's position. Elections for other rural local offices will be postponed pending court decisions.

In parallel, a new bill focused on gig workers' welfare will soon debut in the state assembly, spearheaded by Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy. This legislation seeks to ensure fair wages and representation for gig workers, aligning with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's advocacy during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

