Himachal Pradesh Freezes Local Body Boundaries Ahead of Elections
The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by freezing boundaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) ahead of elections. The structure will remain unaltered until elections. Key deadlines and finalized delimitation measures have been announced.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has taken significant measures to maintain electoral integrity by imposing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) statewide. With immediate effect, the commission has frozen the structure and boundaries of all Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in anticipation of upcoming elections.
According to the official notification, no alterations to the structure, classification, or area of the panchayats and municipalities will be permitted post-notification issuance. State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi emphasized the importance of strict adherence to these guidelines, as the terms of various local bodies, including PRIs and ULBs, are nearing expiration.
Key components of the delimitation process have been finalized and officially notified, covering 3577 Gram Panchayats, 90 Panchayat Samitis, 11 Zila Parishads, and 71 Urban Local Bodies. The timelines for electoral roll completions were also disclosed, aiming to ensure a smooth election process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
