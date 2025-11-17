Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Freezes Local Body Boundaries Ahead of Elections

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by freezing boundaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) ahead of elections. The structure will remain unaltered until elections. Key deadlines and finalized delimitation measures have been announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh Freezes Local Body Boundaries Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission has taken significant measures to maintain electoral integrity by imposing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) statewide. With immediate effect, the commission has frozen the structure and boundaries of all Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in anticipation of upcoming elections.

According to the official notification, no alterations to the structure, classification, or area of the panchayats and municipalities will be permitted post-notification issuance. State Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi emphasized the importance of strict adherence to these guidelines, as the terms of various local bodies, including PRIs and ULBs, are nearing expiration.

Key components of the delimitation process have been finalized and officially notified, covering 3577 Gram Panchayats, 90 Panchayat Samitis, 11 Zila Parishads, and 71 Urban Local Bodies. The timelines for electoral roll completions were also disclosed, aiming to ensure a smooth election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Serbian Mother Ends Hunger Strike Amid Rising Protests

Serbian Mother Ends Hunger Strike Amid Rising Protests

 Serbia
2
India's Diplomatic Strength: Singh Becomes ECOWAS Representative

India's Diplomatic Strength: Singh Becomes ECOWAS Representative

 India
3
FEMA Leadership Shakeup Amidst Trump's Downsizing Plans

FEMA Leadership Shakeup Amidst Trump's Downsizing Plans

 Global
4
Uttarakhand's Development Blueprint: CM Dhami Charts Path Ahead

Uttarakhand's Development Blueprint: CM Dhami Charts Path Ahead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025