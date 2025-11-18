Left Menu

U.S.-Saudi Relations: Oil, Commerce, and Defense Talks Amid Khashoggi Legacy

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House focuses on enhancing U.S.-Saudi cooperation in oil, security, and commerce. Talks aim to secure defense deals, access to AI technology, and a civilian nuclear program. Khashoggi's murder looms as a diplomatic shadow.

U.S.-Saudi Relations: Oil, Commerce, and Defense Talks Amid Khashoggi Legacy
During a significant White House visit, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with President Donald Trump to discuss boosting U.S.-Saudi cooperation across multiple sectors, including oil, security, and commerce. The visit marks the first since the 2018 controversial killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

Central to discussions is a $600 billion Saudi investment pledge, security guarantees amid regional instability, and access to artificial intelligence and civilian nuclear technology. President Trump confirmed plans to authorize the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, potentially impacting the Middle East's military dynamics.

Despite hurdles, Riyadh continues to push for nuclear energy and AI developments under its Vision 2030 agenda, seeking U.S. assistance. Experts like Dennis Ross predict a possible executive order outlining U.S.-Saudi strategic consultations, while both nations aim to navigate diplomatic challenges concerning human rights and regional rivalries.

