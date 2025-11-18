UN Backs Trump's Gaza Plan with Stabilization Force
The UN adopted a U.S. resolution endorsing Trump’s plan to stabilize Gaza, including an international force. Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire, but Hamas rejected disarmament. The resolution aims at Gaza's reconstruction and hints at Palestinian statehood, receiving mixed global reactions.
The United Nations Security Council has voted to pass a U.S.-proposed resolution that supports President Donald Trump's initiative to stabilize the Gaza Strip. The plan involves an international stabilization force meant to oversee the ceasefire and reconstruction, along with establishing a transitional governance body.
Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas last month, resistance remains, particularly from Hamas, which refuses to disarm and views the resolution as a form of international guardianship over Gaza. The plan is contentious, as it suggests a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which is opposed by right-wing Israeli factions.
The vote, considered a significant diplomatic achievement for Trump, saw Russia and China abstain. The Palestinian Authority has expressed support, viewing the resolution as a step towards greater autonomy. Leaders from various nations will soon announce further participation in Gaza's future peace and governance efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
