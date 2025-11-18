UN Backs Trump's Gaza Plan with Stabilization Force

The United Nations Security Council has voted to pass a U.S.-proposed resolution that supports President Donald Trump's initiative to stabilize the Gaza Strip. The plan involves an international stabilization force meant to oversee the ceasefire and reconstruction, along with establishing a transitional governance body.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas last month, resistance remains, particularly from Hamas, which refuses to disarm and views the resolution as a form of international guardianship over Gaza. The plan is contentious, as it suggests a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which is opposed by right-wing Israeli factions.

The vote, considered a significant diplomatic achievement for Trump, saw Russia and China abstain. The Palestinian Authority has expressed support, viewing the resolution as a step towards greater autonomy. Leaders from various nations will soon announce further participation in Gaza's future peace and governance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)