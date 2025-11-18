Left Menu

UN Backs Trump's Gaza Plan with Stabilization Force

The UN adopted a U.S. resolution endorsing Trump’s plan to stabilize Gaza, including an international force. Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire, but Hamas rejected disarmament. The resolution aims at Gaza's reconstruction and hints at Palestinian statehood, receiving mixed global reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 06:06 IST
UN Backs Trump's Gaza Plan with Stabilization Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has voted to pass a U.S.-proposed resolution that supports President Donald Trump's initiative to stabilize the Gaza Strip. The plan involves an international stabilization force meant to oversee the ceasefire and reconstruction, along with establishing a transitional governance body.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas last month, resistance remains, particularly from Hamas, which refuses to disarm and views the resolution as a form of international guardianship over Gaza. The plan is contentious, as it suggests a pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which is opposed by right-wing Israeli factions.

The vote, considered a significant diplomatic achievement for Trump, saw Russia and China abstain. The Palestinian Authority has expressed support, viewing the resolution as a step towards greater autonomy. Leaders from various nations will soon announce further participation in Gaza's future peace and governance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

Trump Weighs Military Action in Venezuela Amidst Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Taiwan Tightens Export Controls on Dual-Use Technology

Taiwan Tightens Export Controls on Dual-Use Technology

 Taiwan
3
Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Consideration of Military Action in Venezuela

Tensions Rise Amid Trump's Consideration of Military Action in Venezuela

 United States
4
Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amidst Fed Rate Speculations

Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amidst Fed Rate Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025