Influencer Orry fails to appear before Mumbai police in drugs case, seeks more time

Summoned in connection with a drug seizure case, Bollywood socialite and influencer Orry alias Orhan Awatramani on Thursday sought time till November 25 to appear before Mumbai Police, an official said.Orry had been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC after his name allegedly cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.According to the police, Shaikh has claimed that certain film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim participated in the rave parties organised by him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:43 IST
Summoned in connection with a drug seizure case, Bollywood socialite and influencer `Orry' alias Orhan Awatramani on Thursday sought time till November 25 to appear before Mumbai Police, an official said.

Orry had been summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) after his name allegedly cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case.

According to the police, Shaikh has claimed that certain film, fashion celebrities, a politician, and a kin of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim participated in the rave parties organised by him. As Orry was among the people named by Shaikh, he was summoned to record his statement on Thursday.

But he failed to appear and sent his lawyer who sought time till November 25, the official said.

Shaikh, also known as `Lavish' due to his lavish lifestyle, was deported from Dubai last month. He was a close aide of gangster Salim Dola who was allegedly involved in mephedrone manufacturing and distribution in India.

Initially Shaikh was arrested in the Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure from a drug factory in Maharashtra's Sangli last year. Subsequently, the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC arrested him.

