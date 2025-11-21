Andaman to soon get Jan Aushadhi outlets

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will soon get Jan Aushadhi outlets, which will help the people access generic medicines at affordable prices, an official said.

The outlets will be set up through cooperative societies, he said.

''The initiative aims to make essential medicines accessible to all citizens here in the archipelago,'' said Secretary and Registrar of Cooperative Societies Rajesh Chopra.

He also said the Andaman and Nicobar Cooperative Union will soon start LPG distribution services and set up petrol pumps in the islands.

''Additionally, the operation and maintenance of tap water connections will be taken up by Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS),'' he said, addressing the valedictory function of the All India Cooperative Week on Thursday Chopra said cooperatives play an important role in strengthening rural economies.

He said PACS in the Union Territory are undergoing digitisation to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes.

He urged the people to make use of Common Service Centres (CSCs) for availing various government services.

