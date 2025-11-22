Left Menu

Ukraine Welcomes Return of Imprisoned Civilians from Belarus

Ukraine announced the return of 31 civilians, previously detained in Belarus, after an effort coordinated by Kyiv's prisoner exchange committee. The individuals were sentenced to imprisonment terms of two to 11 years. Ukraine expressed gratitude to the USA and former President Donald Trump for their assistance in this mission.

Ukraine announced on Saturday that 31 civilians, who were previously imprisoned in Belarus, have been successfully repatriated. This operation was managed by Kyiv's prisoner exchange coordination committee.

According to the committee, the detainees, consisting of both men and women, had faced sentences ranging from two to 11 years. The group's safe return marks a significant milestone in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Expressing gratitude for international assistance, the Ukrainian committee extended thanks to the United States and former President Donald Trump for their support in facilitating these exchanges from both Belarus and Russia.

