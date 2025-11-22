Global Headlines: Political Tensions and Climate Debates Dominate

In a wave of international developments this week, Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was detained by authorities following an appeal against his house arrest. The move comes as Bolsonaro grapples with a conviction for allegedly plotting a coup, adding to the growing political tumult in Brazil.

Tensions simmered on the U.S. political landscape as President Donald Trump and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani opted for diplomacy over discord during a meeting at the White House. Despite previous hostilities, the duo found common ground in tackling urban challenges, marking a notable shift in tone.

On the environmental front, climate change debates took center stage at the G20 summit in South Africa, with participating leaders emphasizing its urgency. The summit's outcomes present a stark contrast to President Trump's climate skepticism, highlighting a divergence in global policy perspectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)