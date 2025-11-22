Journalist Faces Threats Over News Broadcast: A Controversial Encounter

A journalist from a Guwahati-based satellite channel, Rana Deka, has accused a former bureaucrat of making threats against him and his family. The threat came after a news broadcast regarding the situation outside Baksa jail, where violence occurred during a judicial transfer related to singer Zubeen Garg's death case.

The police have registered a case following Deka's complaint, which included allegations of phone abuse from the retired IAS officer. The officer's son, an APS official, was recorded baton-charging peaceful protesters. The complaint, backed by audio evidence, described threats made to Deka's eight-year-old son.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma minimized the incident, suggesting it resulted from a misunderstanding between 'old friends.' Congress's Gaurav Gogoi criticized Sarma's reaction, calling it 'unacceptable' in fulfilling his duty to ensure public safety and respect for journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)