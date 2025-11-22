Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza Under Strain Amidst Renewed Airstrikes
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in nine deaths, challenging the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. The strikes followed a reported ceasefire violation by a gunman. Tensions have persisted since the truce began, with both sides accusing the other of infractions as they navigate post-conflict realities.
In a significant escalation in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least nine individuals, challenging the fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Local health authorities confirm multiple injuries following these strikes, which amplify tensions in the already delicate region.
Witnesses reported that the initial strike targeted a vehicle in Gaza's Rimal neighborhood, engulfing it in flames and leading to casualties whose identities remain unclear. Further strikes hit homes in Deir Al-Balah and Nuseirat, causing additional fatalities and injuries, according to medics.
Despite the October 10 ceasefire easing some conflict, both Hamas and Israel have accused each other of violations. The situation remains tenuous, with humanitarian efforts ongoing amidst fears of a de facto partition and dire living conditions for many Gazans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
