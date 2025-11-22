Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza Under Strain Amidst Renewed Airstrikes

In a significant escalation in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least nine individuals, challenging the fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Local health authorities confirm multiple injuries following these strikes, which amplify tensions in the already delicate region.

Witnesses reported that the initial strike targeted a vehicle in Gaza's Rimal neighborhood, engulfing it in flames and leading to casualties whose identities remain unclear. Further strikes hit homes in Deir Al-Balah and Nuseirat, causing additional fatalities and injuries, according to medics.

Despite the October 10 ceasefire easing some conflict, both Hamas and Israel have accused each other of violations. The situation remains tenuous, with humanitarian efforts ongoing amidst fears of a de facto partition and dire living conditions for many Gazans.

(With inputs from agencies.)