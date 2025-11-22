Family Tragedy: Property Dispute Turns Deadly in Cuttack

In a shocking incident in Cuttack, Odisha, a family property dispute spiraled into tragedy when a man allegedly stabbed his father and stepmother to death. The accused, Alok Das, has been apprehended by the authorities.

The unfortunate event took place in the Old Jail colony under the Dargha Bazar police station. The victims, identified as Deepak Kumar Das, 58, an employee at Choudwar Jail, and his wife Litarani Das, 45, were killed following a heated argument over financial matters.

According to local law enforcement, years of mounting tension due to the distribution of proceeds from ancestral properties culminated in this tragic outcome. Alok Das has been taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)