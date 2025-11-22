Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Property Dispute Turns Deadly in Cuttack

In Cuttack, Odisha, a man named Alok Das was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father and stepmother to death over a property dispute. The tragic incident occurred on Friday night due to a heated financial argument. Alok has been admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:42 IST
Family Tragedy: Property Dispute Turns Deadly in Cuttack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Cuttack, Odisha, a family property dispute spiraled into tragedy when a man allegedly stabbed his father and stepmother to death. The accused, Alok Das, has been apprehended by the authorities.

The unfortunate event took place in the Old Jail colony under the Dargha Bazar police station. The victims, identified as Deepak Kumar Das, 58, an employee at Choudwar Jail, and his wife Litarani Das, 45, were killed following a heated argument over financial matters.

According to local law enforcement, years of mounting tension due to the distribution of proceeds from ancestral properties culminated in this tragic outcome. Alok Das has been taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
2
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
4
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025