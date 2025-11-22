Elderly Woman Tragically Murdered in Jharkhand Village
A 73-year-old woman was murdered in Tengaria village, Jharkhand. The incident occurred in the Palkot police station area while she was heading to her farmland. Attacked with a sharp weapon, her body has been sent for post-mortem, and police are conducting raids to apprehend the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:49 IST
- India
A 73-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police reported on Saturday. The heinous crime took place in Tengaria village around 10 a.m.
As the victim was making her way to her farmland, she faced a deadly assault with a sharp weapon, according to police officials familiar with the case.
A thorough investigation is underway, with raids being conducted to bring those responsible to justice. Authorities have confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination as efforts to identify the perpetrators continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
