Left Menu

Unveiling ‘RAM Prahar’: A Leap in Indian Army's Modernization

The Indian Army's Western Command concluded its unprecedented ‘RAM Prahar’ exercise in Haridwar, aimed at modernizing combat capabilities. Commandant Lieutenant General MK Katiyar emphasized the exercise's role in preparing for more severe responses to potential threats, underscoring a commitment to mastering technology and field skills across diverse terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:51 IST
Unveiling ‘RAM Prahar’: A Leap in Indian Army's Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Western Command has recently completed its most aggressive military exercise to date, 'RAM Prahar,' on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar. Conducted in dense forests and near Jhilmil Lake, the exercise demonstrated the Army's preparedness for any enemy misadventure with a more formidable response than Operation Sindoor.

Lieutenant General MK Katiyar highlighted the unprecedented nature of the exercise in Haridwar, mentioning its focus on transforming the Army into a super-modern force. He stressed the importance of advancing technological, firepower, and field capabilities to stay ahead of the enemy, thereby deterring potential threats.

The exercise involved strategic maneuvers in challenging terrains, with tanks navigating rivers, artillery echoing across plains, and helicopters like Rudra and Apache dominating the skies. This comprehensive training ensures soldiers are equipped to face adversaries in forests, mountains, and other demanding environments.

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
2
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada
3
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

 Global
4
High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025