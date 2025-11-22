Unveiling ‘RAM Prahar’: A Leap in Indian Army's Modernization

The Indian Army's Western Command has recently completed its most aggressive military exercise to date, 'RAM Prahar,' on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar. Conducted in dense forests and near Jhilmil Lake, the exercise demonstrated the Army's preparedness for any enemy misadventure with a more formidable response than Operation Sindoor.

Lieutenant General MK Katiyar highlighted the unprecedented nature of the exercise in Haridwar, mentioning its focus on transforming the Army into a super-modern force. He stressed the importance of advancing technological, firepower, and field capabilities to stay ahead of the enemy, thereby deterring potential threats.

The exercise involved strategic maneuvers in challenging terrains, with tanks navigating rivers, artillery echoing across plains, and helicopters like Rudra and Apache dominating the skies. This comprehensive training ensures soldiers are equipped to face adversaries in forests, mountains, and other demanding environments.