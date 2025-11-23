In Brazil, the United Nations climate talks culminated in a muted accord to allocate more funds to nations most impacted by climate change. The agreement aims to assist these countries in adapting to severe weather but notably lacks a clear roadmap to phase out fossil fuels or improve emissions reduction strategies.

The hosts of the Brazilian conference promised to eventually devise a plan to transition away from fossil fuels, collaborating with Colombia. However, this plan will not possess the same authority as a formally endorsed agreement at the COP30 conference.

The deal, finalized after extended discussions beyond the scheduled end, faced criticism for its inadequacies. Jasper Inventor of Greenpeace International labeled it a 'weak outcome,' while Panama negotiator Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez criticized the omission of fossil fuels from the agreement, deeming it a sign of complicity rather than neutrality.

