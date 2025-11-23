Left Menu

Subdued COP30 Climate Agreement Faces Criticism

The United Nations climate talks in Brazil concluded with an agreement to increase funding for countries most affected by climate change. However, it lacks a definitive plan to phase out fossil fuels or enhance emissions reduction strategies, drawing criticism from climate advocates and negotiators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 23-11-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 00:39 IST
  • Brazil

In Brazil, the United Nations climate talks culminated in a muted accord to allocate more funds to nations most impacted by climate change. The agreement aims to assist these countries in adapting to severe weather but notably lacks a clear roadmap to phase out fossil fuels or improve emissions reduction strategies.

The hosts of the Brazilian conference promised to eventually devise a plan to transition away from fossil fuels, collaborating with Colombia. However, this plan will not possess the same authority as a formally endorsed agreement at the COP30 conference.

The deal, finalized after extended discussions beyond the scheduled end, faced criticism for its inadequacies. Jasper Inventor of Greenpeace International labeled it a 'weak outcome,' while Panama negotiator Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez criticized the omission of fossil fuels from the agreement, deeming it a sign of complicity rather than neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

