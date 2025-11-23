Left Menu

Cargo Ship Blaze Brings Chaos to Los Angeles Port

A cargo ship fire at the Port of Los Angeles was 'substantially contained' after several hours of emergency response. The incident prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for nearby neighborhoods before being lifted. No injuries were reported, and port operations resumed partially the next day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:11 IST
Cargo Ship Blaze Brings Chaos to Los Angeles Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire aboard a cargo ship in Los Angeles sent smoke billowing through parts of the city, prompting an emergency response that successfully contained the blaze after several hours, according to the Port of Los Angeles.

The incident began as an electrical fire on Friday evening on the ship One Henry Hudson, docked in the San Pedro area. The fire was quickly addressed by fire crews and ship crew members, with marine units working to cool the ship's exterior. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported significant firefighting efforts, including the use of firefighting boats as seen in TV coverage.

Concerns over potentially hazardous materials sparked swift preventive measures with shelter-in-place orders for San Pedro and Wilmington communities. These orders were lifted the following day, alongside work restrictions for port terminals. The One Henry Hudson, sailing under a Panama flag, had recently arrived from Tokyo, and for now, the port continues to recover from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada
2
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

 Global
3
High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

 Global
4
Reeves Proposes Rail Fare Freeze to Ease Commuter Costs

Reeves Proposes Rail Fare Freeze to Ease Commuter Costs

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025