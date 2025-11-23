Left Menu

U.S. Escalates Tensions with Venezuela: Covert Operations and Military Buildup

The United States is preparing to intensify efforts against Venezuela's government amid allegations of drug trafficking links. Covert operations and military presence in the Caribbean signal potential action against President Maduro. The situation raises international law concerns and the possibility of diplomatic talks alongside aggressive strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 03:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is on the brink of launching new actions targeting the Venezuelan government, as reported by four U.S. officials to Reuters. This comes as the Trump administration intensifies efforts against President Nicolas Maduro, deploying military forces to the Caribbean amidst rising tensions.

Covert operations are expected to be a key focus, with officials speaking under anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. The Pentagon has redirected inquiries to the White House, while the CIA remains silent. The Trump administration accuses Maduro of spearheading a drug trade impacting the U.S., despite Maduro's denials.

The U.S. plans to designate Cartel de los Soles a terrorist organization. This move, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, would provide the U.S. with various tactical options. Although military buildup continues, diplomatic solutions are not ruled out. Human rights groups are concerned about potential breaches of international law as U.S. forces conduct extensive counter-narcotics operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

