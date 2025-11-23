Bolsonaro's Detention: Political Tensions Ignite in Brazil
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been detained by Brazilian authorities. A vigil by his supporters prompted concerns over a potential escape risk, leading to his custody. His detainment follows a coup-plot conviction. Bolsonaro’s defense is appealing the decision under the Brazilian Constitution’s religious freedom provisions.
On Saturday, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was detained, marking the end of his house arrest as he faces a coup-plot conviction appeal. A Supreme Court justice identified a planned supporters' vigil as a potential escape risk.
Bolsonaro's legal team confirmed his detention, citing the vigil as the catalyst. Despite having an ankle monitor and police surveillance, Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest, referencing tampering evidence.
This action follows Bolsonaro's 2022 election loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his house arrest related to another case. The detention raises political tensions amid ongoing appeals and international reactions, including criticism from the U.S. administration.
