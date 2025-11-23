Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

The United States is gearing up to launch a series of Venezuela-related operations, escalating pressure on Nicolas Maduro's administration, according to four U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters. The details and timing of these operations remain undisclosed, and a final decision by President Trump is pending.

Reports suggest that covert operations could mark the initial phase of U.S. actions against Maduro. All four officials requested anonymity given the sensitive nature of the impending operations. In response, the Pentagon deferred queries to the White House, with the CIA refusing to comment.

In a bid to curb drug trafficking, the Trump administration is considering overthrow strategies against Maduro, accusing him of leading the Cartel de los Soles, an allegation he denies. The potential designation of the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization opens discussions for further military and diplomatic interventions.

