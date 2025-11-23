Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. is set to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Maduro by launching new operations. While exact plans remain unconfirmed, covert actions and possible military measures are expected. The Trump administration alleges Maduro's involvement in drug trafficking and considers him a target for overthrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 05:06 IST
The United States is gearing up to launch a series of Venezuela-related operations, escalating pressure on Nicolas Maduro's administration, according to four U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters. The details and timing of these operations remain undisclosed, and a final decision by President Trump is pending.

Reports suggest that covert operations could mark the initial phase of U.S. actions against Maduro. All four officials requested anonymity given the sensitive nature of the impending operations. In response, the Pentagon deferred queries to the White House, with the CIA refusing to comment.

In a bid to curb drug trafficking, the Trump administration is considering overthrow strategies against Maduro, accusing him of leading the Cartel de los Soles, an allegation he denies. The potential designation of the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization opens discussions for further military and diplomatic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

