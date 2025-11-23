Left Menu

Crackdown on Crime: 73 Individuals Booked Under Gangsters Act Ahead of Panchayat Polls

In preparation for panchayat elections, police have targeted organized crime, booking 73 suspected criminals under the Gangsters Act. These individuals are linked to serious offences, with strict measures in place to ensure a peaceful election process.

Updated: 23-11-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pre-election crackdown, authorities have intensified their efforts against organized crime as they prepare for the upcoming panchayat elections. Police officials announced that 73 individuals, suspected of engaging in serious criminal activities, have been charged under the Gangsters Act in a determined bid to ensure a disruption-free electoral process.

The arrests were the result of an extensive operation involving the registration of 12 FIRs across numerous police stations. Senior officers had directed verification drives and in-depth analyses of criminal histories, which led to the identification of suspects. The offences include murder, robbery, dacoity, and other grave charges.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to maintaining order during the elections, stating that measures will remain stringent to sustain a fear-free environment. Any attempts to incite disorder will face immediate legal repercussions, ensuring the elections proceed smoothly and securely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

