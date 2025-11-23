Left Menu

Tragic Family Deaths Unfold in Dumka

In Dumka, Jharkhand, a family of four was found dead, with preliminary investigations suggesting murder-suicide. Virendra Manjhi allegedly strangled his wife and children before hanging himself. Authorities are probing the tragic incident from various angles, with post-mortem examinations underway at a local medical college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 23-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 10:21 IST
Tragic Family Deaths Unfold in Dumka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Dumka, Jharkhand, where a family of four was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. Police arrived at Bardahi village, located in the Hansdiha police station area, and found the bodies early on Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations point towards a possible murder-suicide. Officer-in-charge Tarachand reported that Virendra Manjhi may have strangled his wife, Aarti Kumari, along with their children, Ruhi and Viraj, before hanging himself from a tree near their residence.

The bodies were sent to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police are investigating the case from every potential angle to unravel the full story behind this horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
3
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global
4
Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025