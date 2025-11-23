Tragic Family Deaths Unfold in Dumka

A tragic incident unfolded in Dumka, Jharkhand, where a family of four was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. Police arrived at Bardahi village, located in the Hansdiha police station area, and found the bodies early on Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigations point towards a possible murder-suicide. Officer-in-charge Tarachand reported that Virendra Manjhi may have strangled his wife, Aarti Kumari, along with their children, Ruhi and Viraj, before hanging himself from a tree near their residence.

The bodies were sent to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police are investigating the case from every potential angle to unravel the full story behind this horrific event.

