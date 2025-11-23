Corruption Crackdown: Police Officers Dismissed
Two constables from Jarwa police station were dismissed after being convicted of corruption. Dhruv Chandra and Raju Yadav were involved in extortion and were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Dismissal followed trial proceedings and a special court's verdict in Gorakhpur.
In a significant move against corruption, two constables from Jarwa police station have been dismissed following their conviction in a corruption case. Dhruv Chandra and Raju Yadav were found guilty of extorting money from a local resident.
The conviction was handed down by a special judge of the Prevention of Corruption Act Court in Gorakhpur on January 21, 2025. The duo was booked on September 4, 2023, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The police department enforced the court's verdict with departmental action, leading to their dismissal under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Ranks (Punishment and Appeal) Rules. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar emphasized that corruption among government employees, particularly in the police force, is a severe breach of conduct rules and will attract strict consequences.
