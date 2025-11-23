Left Menu

Bridging Democracy: Chhattisgarh's Former Naxalites Journey to the State Assembly

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma visited a rehabilitation centre in Sukma for surrendered Naxalites. He emphasized their integration into democratic processes, directing initiatives for their education and societal involvement. Over 2,100 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh recently, and efforts continue to diminish the insurgency by 2026.

Updated: 23-11-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:06 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma
In a strategic move towards ending insurgency, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma visited a rehabilitation centre for surrendered Naxalites in Sukma, advocating for their involvement in democratic processes. His visit marks a significant step in integrating former rebels into society, with over 2,100 Maoists having laid down their arms in the region recently.

During his surprise visit, Sharma engaged with 94 rehabilitated Naxalites and instructed the organization of a visit to the state assembly, enhancing their understanding of governance. Sharma's initiative reflects the state's commitment to reintegrate these individuals through improved facilities and societal engagement, as part of broader counter-insurgency efforts.

The central government's aim is to completely rid India of the Naxal menace by March 2026. As part of this mission, Sharma also reviewed training programs at the centre and stressed on providing essential services and employment opportunities for the rehabilitated youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

