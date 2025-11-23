South Africa Eyes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid G20 Tensions
Despite tensions at the G20 summit, South Africa remains optimistic about continuing trade negotiations with the U.S., amid tariff challenges and political accusations. The trade deal is crucial for South Africa as it battles job losses and economic stagnation.
South Africa's trade minister, Parks Tau, expressed optimism on Sunday that trade negotiations with the United States will persist, even as disagreements arise due to the Group of 20 summit held in Johannesburg.
While South Africa successfully advanced a G20 Leaders' Declaration, the U.S. objected and boycotted the event. Minister Tau reassured that trade discussions remain a separate and continuous process, despite summit-related tensions.
South Africa's pursuit of a trade deal with the U.S. faces hurdles, including former President Trump's unfounded claims of racial persecution and the recent 30% tariffs imposed on South African imports, jeopardizing jobs in a labored economy.
