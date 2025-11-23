Left Menu

Unmasking the Doctors: Inside the Digital Radicalisation of a Terror Module

A terror module involving doctors radicalized through social media platforms was discovered after a bombing in the Red Fort area. The investigation revealed a shift in terror strategies, with recruitment and grooming conducted entirely online by handlers outside India. The module was dismantled by police efforts across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:29 IST
Unmasking the Doctors: Inside the Digital Radicalisation of a Terror Module
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The digital radicalisation of doctors into a 'white-collar' terror module, revealed by the recent Red Fort bombing, began as early as 2019, officials confirmed. The probe shows a strategic shift where educated professionals are being groomed online by operatives from Pakistan and beyond.

Key figures, including Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Adeel Rather, were monitored on platforms like Facebook before being drawn into private groups on Telegram, where brainwashing commenced. While Ganaie and Rather are now in custody, Dr Muzzafar Rather has fled to Afghanistan, sparking efforts for his extradition.

The investigation, resulting in a joint police operation across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, led to the recovery of explosives and highlighted a growing trend of digital recruitment in terror networks as direct contacts become challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

 India
3
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
4
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025