Erdogan's Diplomatic Push for Ukraine Peace
Turkish President Erdogan has urged French President Macron to utilize all diplomatic means to achieve peace in Ukraine. Turkey maintains ties with Kyiv and Moscow, provides military aid to Ukraine, and opts out of Western sanctions. It hosted three peace talks and offers to host a leaders' meeting.
In a recent call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged French President Emmanuel Macron to harness "all diplomatic resources" to forge a fair and durable peace in Ukraine, according to Erdogan's office.
Despite the ongoing conflict, NATO member Turkey has successfully maintained cooperative relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, providing military support to Ukraine while refraining from joining Western sanctions against Russia.
Turkey has hosted three rounds of peace discussions and has offered to facilitate a high-level leaders' meeting to advance peace efforts.
