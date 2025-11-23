Erdogan's Diplomatic Push for Ukraine Peace

In a recent call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged French President Emmanuel Macron to harness "all diplomatic resources" to forge a fair and durable peace in Ukraine, according to Erdogan's office.

Despite the ongoing conflict, NATO member Turkey has successfully maintained cooperative relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, providing military support to Ukraine while refraining from joining Western sanctions against Russia.

Turkey has hosted three rounds of peace discussions and has offered to facilitate a high-level leaders' meeting to advance peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)