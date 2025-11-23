Left Menu

Kerala Gears Up for Electoral Roll Digitisation Ahead of Schedule

Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar announced the distribution, collection, and digitisation of forms for the electoral roll must be completed by December 4. Many areas are on track to complete the process ahead of time, with camps set up for direct submissions. A draft roll will be published on December 9.

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar has announced that the deadline for completing the distribution, collection, and digitisation of forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is December 4, as directed by the Election Commission. This new date supersedes an earlier deadline of November 26.

Kelkar expressed optimism that many areas could complete the process ahead of schedule, which would allow authorities to focus on including any voters who may have been missed. Booth Level Officers have made significant headway in distributing and collecting forms, with camps established for direct submission and digitisation.

A draft electoral roll is set to be published on December 9, giving citizens the opportunity to raise claims and objections. Additionally, overseas voters have been given facilities to ease the submission process, including a call centre and email ID, while allowing third-party form submissions.

