Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Drug Peddler's Property

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant move in their ongoing battle against narcotics by seizing property worth around Rs 35 lakh in Budgam.

The property, which includes a double-storey house and vehicle, belongs to Hilal Ahmad Mir, alias Hilal Galwan, who faces charges related to drug trafficking.

Officials stated that the assets were acquired through proceeds from illicit narcotics. Authorities are urging the public to report any drug-related activities to aid in the police's zero-tolerance efforts.

