Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Drug Peddler's Property

The Jammu and Kashmir Police attached property worth Rs 35 lakh from Hilal Ahmad Mir, a suspected drug peddler in Budgam. The property includes a house and a car, reportedly funded through illicit drug trade. The police are committed to combating drug trafficking and seek public cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Drug Peddler's Property
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant move in their ongoing battle against narcotics by seizing property worth around Rs 35 lakh in Budgam.

The property, which includes a double-storey house and vehicle, belongs to Hilal Ahmad Mir, alias Hilal Galwan, who faces charges related to drug trafficking.

Officials stated that the assets were acquired through proceeds from illicit narcotics. Authorities are urging the public to report any drug-related activities to aid in the police's zero-tolerance efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
2
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global
3
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

 Global
4
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025