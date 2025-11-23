Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Drug Peddler's Property
The Jammu and Kashmir Police attached property worth Rs 35 lakh from Hilal Ahmad Mir, a suspected drug peddler in Budgam. The property includes a house and a car, reportedly funded through illicit drug trade. The police are committed to combating drug trafficking and seek public cooperation.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant move in their ongoing battle against narcotics by seizing property worth around Rs 35 lakh in Budgam.
The property, which includes a double-storey house and vehicle, belongs to Hilal Ahmad Mir, alias Hilal Galwan, who faces charges related to drug trafficking.
Officials stated that the assets were acquired through proceeds from illicit narcotics. Authorities are urging the public to report any drug-related activities to aid in the police's zero-tolerance efforts.
