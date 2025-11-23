Tragedy in Rajkot: Unanswered Questions Surrounding Brutal Attack
A 33-year-old woman, Sneha Asodiya, was viciously attacked and killed near her home in Rajkot, Gujarat. Her body was discovered on Sunday morning with severe injuries. Authorities are probing the incident, with no evidence of family conflict emerging yet. The investigation remains ongoing as police register a case.
A tragic incident has shaken the city of Rajkot after a 33-year-old woman was found murdered near her residence.
The victim, identified as Sneha Asodiya, was last seen heading to a nearby eatery on Saturday evening.
Police are currently investigating the brutal attack, with no motive or suspects identified at this stage.
