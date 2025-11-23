Left Menu

Army Recruitment Scam: Meerut Cheat Busted

A man named Jaswant was apprehended by a joint task force of local police and Military Intelligence in Meerut for allegedly defrauding recruitment candidates by falsely promising them positions in the Territorial Army. An investigation is ongoing to uncover accomplices in the scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:02 IST
Jaswant
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested by a joint team comprising local police and Military Intelligence in Meerut for allegedly cheating Territorial Army recruitment candidates. Identified as Jaswant from Bulandshahr, the accused reportedly promised placements to candidates in exchange for money.

Jaswant was caught with Rs 2.47 lakh, believed to be part of the fraudulent proceeds, following a complaint by Sushil Sharma. The complaint detailed a loss of Rs 60,000 online and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, after the promised placements failed to materialize.

An FIR is now filed against Jaswant and three others as unidentified accomplices. Police, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Jaswant and are actively pursuing investigations to locate the other involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

