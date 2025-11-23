Left Menu

Justice Gavai Defends Judicial Independence Amidst Government Ties

Outgoing Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, countered views on judicial independence, emphasizing that ruling against the government isn't its sole marker. Highlighting infrastructure and judicial appointments, he noted government cooperation while addressing air pollution and court order implementation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:20 IST
Judge
  • Country:
  • India

On his last day in office, outgoing Chief Justice of India B R Gavai challenged the prevalent idea that a judge's independence is measured by rulings against the government. Speaking to journalists, he labeled this perception "incorrect," emphasizing that decisions should be based solely on the case specifics, not the litigant's identity.

Justice Gavai noted the government's significant role in judicial infrastructure development, acknowledging that there might be occasional friction due to the judiciary's financial limitations. During his tenure, he appointed numerous judges and cited the Centre's support in clearing nearly all Collegium-recommended names.

Addressing air pollution, Justice Gavai called on state authorities for long-term solutions, criticizing poor enforcement of court orders, such as the firecrackers ban. He mentioned that he had ordered positions in state pollution control boards to be filled promptly to better enforce regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

