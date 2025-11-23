Tensions Rise as Israeli Airstrike Hits Beirut

In an escalation of regional tensions, an Israeli airstrike targeted the southern part of Beirut on Sunday, marking the first such incident since June. The military action aimed at a Hezbollah militant heightened the recent surge of Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon.

The strike, described by Israel as 'precise,' occurred in the bustling Haret Hreik neighborhood. While images and footage on social media depicted thick smoke and a crowd gathering near the site, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

As pressure mounts from Israel and the United States for Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, the Lebanese military's government-approved plan intends to achieve this by the end of the year. Despite Israel's claims that Hezbollah seeks to rebuild its arsenal, Lebanese officials contest these assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)