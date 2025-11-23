Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Airstrike Hits Beirut

An Israeli airstrike hit southern Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah militant as Israeli military activities increase. The Lebanese military approved a plan to disarm Hezbollah by year's end, amid U.S. and Israeli pressure. No casualties were reported immediately, and Lebanese authorities deny Hezbollah’s militarization in the south.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In an escalation of regional tensions, an Israeli airstrike targeted the southern part of Beirut on Sunday, marking the first such incident since June. The military action aimed at a Hezbollah militant heightened the recent surge of Israeli airstrikes over southern Lebanon.

The strike, described by Israel as 'precise,' occurred in the bustling Haret Hreik neighborhood. While images and footage on social media depicted thick smoke and a crowd gathering near the site, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

As pressure mounts from Israel and the United States for Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, the Lebanese military's government-approved plan intends to achieve this by the end of the year. Despite Israel's claims that Hezbollah seeks to rebuild its arsenal, Lebanese officials contest these assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

