Left Menu

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine is optimistic about advancing discussions with American and European delegates in Geneva. Senior security official Rustem Umerov highlighted the incorporation of Ukrainian priorities in ongoing proposals, expressing gratitude for American cooperation as talks progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:16 IST
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is hopeful about enhancing its diplomatic discussions with European and American delegations during talks in Geneva, according to statements made by Rustem Umerov, a senior Ukrainian security official, on Sunday.

Rustem Umerov, who serves as the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, revealed that the current proposals, although still preliminary, include several Ukrainian priorities.

Umerov expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort with American partners, noting their understanding of Ukraine's concerns, and anticipated further progress in the ongoing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
2
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India
3
Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025