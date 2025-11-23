Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks
Ukraine is optimistic about advancing discussions with American and European delegates in Geneva. Senior security official Rustem Umerov highlighted the incorporation of Ukrainian priorities in ongoing proposals, expressing gratitude for American cooperation as talks progress.
Ukraine is hopeful about enhancing its diplomatic discussions with European and American delegations during talks in Geneva, according to statements made by Rustem Umerov, a senior Ukrainian security official, on Sunday.
Rustem Umerov, who serves as the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, revealed that the current proposals, although still preliminary, include several Ukrainian priorities.
Umerov expressed appreciation for the collaborative effort with American partners, noting their understanding of Ukraine's concerns, and anticipated further progress in the ongoing discussions.
