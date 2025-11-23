Left Menu

Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

Top European and Ukrainian diplomats met in Geneva ahead of crucial talks with US officials regarding a proposed plan to end Russia's war on Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and several European leaders expressed concerns about the proposal's implications for Ukrainian sovereignty and its perceived bias in favor of Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:25 IST
Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On Sunday, European and Ukrainian diplomats converged in Geneva to prepare for negotiations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over President Donald Trump's contentious plan to cease Russia's war on Ukraine. Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, disclosed that the initial meeting included national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. The allies stand united in their ambition to amend a proposal viewed as skewed toward Moscow's interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency for a favorable outcome that advances peace. Coordinated efforts continue between Ukrainian and American teams, encompassing input from European partners, to reach a strategic peace agreement that accommodates Ukraine's crucial interests. Discouraging potential concessions on Ukraine's territorial integrity remains a focal point of the discussions.

The US's plan, containing 28 points, stirred apprehension across Kyiv and European capitals for seemingly accommodating Russian demands. French Minister Delegate Alice Rufo underscored the necessity of allowing Ukraine the capability to defend itself, equating restrictions on its military to a compromise on sovereignty. Meanwhile, varying interpretations by politicians and officials underscore an undercurrent of uncertainty surrounding the proposal's origins and intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
2
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India
3
Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025