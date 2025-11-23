Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

On Sunday, European and Ukrainian diplomats converged in Geneva to prepare for negotiations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over President Donald Trump's contentious plan to cease Russia's war on Ukraine. Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, disclosed that the initial meeting included national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany. The allies stand united in their ambition to amend a proposal viewed as skewed toward Moscow's interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the urgency for a favorable outcome that advances peace. Coordinated efforts continue between Ukrainian and American teams, encompassing input from European partners, to reach a strategic peace agreement that accommodates Ukraine's crucial interests. Discouraging potential concessions on Ukraine's territorial integrity remains a focal point of the discussions.

The US's plan, containing 28 points, stirred apprehension across Kyiv and European capitals for seemingly accommodating Russian demands. French Minister Delegate Alice Rufo underscored the necessity of allowing Ukraine the capability to defend itself, equating restrictions on its military to a compromise on sovereignty. Meanwhile, varying interpretations by politicians and officials underscore an undercurrent of uncertainty surrounding the proposal's origins and intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)