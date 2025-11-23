Tension Reignites: Israel's Airstrike on Hezbollah Leader

In a significant escalation, Israel targeted Hezbollah's acting chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai, in a strategic airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Sunday, the military confirmed. This marks a striking development, especially following the U.S.-brokered truce last year intended to cease hostilities.

The attack, which took place in the Haret Hreik suburb, resulted in five fatalities, and tensions have intensified as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun appeals for global intervention. The United States had previously sanctioned Tabtabai, underscoring his vital role within Hezbollah.

Despite the ceasefire established after prolonged conflict, near-daily strikes persist, straining relations further. With upcoming international events and continued regional instability, the situation calls for urgent diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)