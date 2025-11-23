Left Menu

Tension Reignites: Israel's Airstrike on Hezbollah Leader

Israel conducted an airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah's acting chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai. Contrary to an earlier truce, the strike killed five people, leading to a call for international intervention by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. The event adds to ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:49 IST
Tension Reignites: Israel's Airstrike on Hezbollah Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel targeted Hezbollah's acting chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai, in a strategic airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Sunday, the military confirmed. This marks a striking development, especially following the U.S.-brokered truce last year intended to cease hostilities.

The attack, which took place in the Haret Hreik suburb, resulted in five fatalities, and tensions have intensified as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun appeals for global intervention. The United States had previously sanctioned Tabtabai, underscoring his vital role within Hezbollah.

Despite the ceasefire established after prolonged conflict, near-daily strikes persist, straining relations further. With upcoming international events and continued regional instability, the situation calls for urgent diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain
2
Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

 Global
3
ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

 Australia
4
Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025