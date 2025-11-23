Mystery in Bhadohi: Man Found Dead Amid Abduction Allegations
The body of Surya Bhan Yadav, a suspect in a 17-year-old girl's abduction, was discovered in a Bhadohi pond, sparking controversy over police negligence. Yadav's death followed his escape from custody, where he left a note alleging false accusations. A police station in-charge has been suspended pending investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a developing case in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, the body of Surya Bhan Yadav, a 28-year-old man accused of abducting a minor, was discovered in a pond Sunday morning.
Initial findings suggest Yadav walked out of police custody without alerting officials, leading to the suspension of the local police station's in-charge, Ajit Kumar Srivastava.
Yadav's belongings, including a purported suicide note alleging false accusations by the minor's family, were found by the pond, intensifying the investigation. Authorities have launched a detailed inquiry, with strict scrutiny on police conduct in the case. Yadav's father accuses the police of negligence after surrendering both his son and the minor on November 19.
(With inputs from agencies.)
