Left Menu

Mystery in Bhadohi: Man Found Dead Amid Abduction Allegations

The body of Surya Bhan Yadav, a suspect in a 17-year-old girl's abduction, was discovered in a Bhadohi pond, sparking controversy over police negligence. Yadav's death followed his escape from custody, where he left a note alleging false accusations. A police station in-charge has been suspended pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:45 IST
Mystery in Bhadohi: Man Found Dead Amid Abduction Allegations
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, the body of Surya Bhan Yadav, a 28-year-old man accused of abducting a minor, was discovered in a pond Sunday morning.

Initial findings suggest Yadav walked out of police custody without alerting officials, leading to the suspension of the local police station's in-charge, Ajit Kumar Srivastava.

Yadav's belongings, including a purported suicide note alleging false accusations by the minor's family, were found by the pond, intensifying the investigation. Authorities have launched a detailed inquiry, with strict scrutiny on police conduct in the case. Yadav's father accuses the police of negligence after surrendering both his son and the minor on November 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain
2
Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

Leadership Shuffle at GoTo: CEO Patrick Walujo Steps Down Amid Merger Talks

 Global
3
ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

ADHD Medication Misuse: A Growing Concern as Prescriptions Quadruple

 Australia
4
Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

Municipal Dispute Turns Deadly, Father-Son Duo Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025