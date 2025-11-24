Drone Threat Sparks Security Response at Khor Mor Gas Field

In a proactive security measure, Iraqi Kurdish forces opened fire on a drone attempting to approach the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region late Sunday night. According to two security sources reporting to Reuters, the situation prompted immediate defensive action.

While the drone's proximity raised alarms, one source confirmed no damage was sustained by the expansive gas field. As the unidentified drone hovered closer, air defense systems were activated to avert any possible threat to the strategic energy location.

Amidst the ensuing chaos, sirens blared, and employees were swiftly relocated to secure areas. It remains uncertain if the drone was successfully neutralized, adding an element of tension to the ongoing investigation. The security response underscored the importance of protective measures within critical infrastructure zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)