Unnao Rape Case Bail Sparks Political and Legal Firestorm

The recent bail granted to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case has stirred political and legal controversy, with Congress criticizing the BJP's stance on women's rights. Meanwhile, the CBI has challenged the decision in the Supreme Court amidst sharp criticisms and rising concerns from the survivor and her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 23:45 IST
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Controversy has erupted over the recent bail granted to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the notorious Unnao rape case. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has criticized the BJP, highlighting a perceived pattern of neglect regarding women's rights while demanding answers from the ruling party, describing the incident as 'despicable.'

The survivor and her mother have expressed deep mistrust toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), accusing the agency of not standing firmly with them. Their sentiments echo concerns about the CBI's role in the Delhi High Court's decision to suspend Sengar's life sentence. Trust, they assert, will only be established through direct engagement between the CBI and the victim's family.

Amidst growing political tension, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo voiced support for the CBI's move to challenge the bail decision in the Supreme Court, criticizing Congress for allegedly politicizing the case. As the family of the survivor demands justice, the Supreme Court's intervention is eagerly anticipated.

