Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Medicine-Induced Paranoia and Political Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attributed his electronic monitor tampering to medication-induced paranoia, following his arrest over coup allegations. A court hearing maintained his detention, amidst claims of political persecution and ongoing legal maneuvers by Bolsonaro's legal team. The case underscores tensions over democracy and law in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:11 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently appeared before a judge, claiming that medication-induced paranoia led him to tamper with his electronic ankle monitor. Court records reveal that this occurred shortly after police detained him amid fears he might flee, having been under house arrest for over 100 days.

During the 30-minute court hearing, Bolsonaro denied intentions to escape, attributing his actions to a cocktail of anticonvulsant drugs prescribed for his chronic hiccups. The ex-leader stated that he was alone during the incident, believing there were listening devices in his ankle monitor.

While Bolsonaro remains in police custody, his legal team seeks a shift to 'humanitarian house arrest.' Meanwhile, U.S. state officials and Bolsonaro's supporters express concerns over political motivations and threats to Brazil's rule of law, as Bolsonaro faces a significant prison sentence for alleged coup plotting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

