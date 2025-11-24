Turbulent Times: Trump's Policies Shake Up US Politics Amid Resignations and Court Rulings
The Trump administration is currently facing upheaval due to various domestic policy decisions and political rifts. Key events include Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation, setbacks in immigration policy expansion, significant economic impacts of a recent government shutdown, and ongoing reorganization efforts within the Department of Education.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST
The Trump administration is experiencing significant turbulence amid policy disputes and shifts in political alliances. A notable rift has surfaced with the resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, following a feud with President Trump.
The administration also faced a setback as a federal appeals court blocked efforts to expand rapid deportations, upholding migrants' due process rights.
In addition, the recent 43-day government shutdown has left an $11 billion hit on the economy, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains optimistic about future growth prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability
India's Labour Codes: A New Dawn for the Gig Economy
EXPLAINER-How US sanctions on Russian oil majors will impact the rouble and economy
BRIEF-Italy to draft a regulatory proposal on 'golden power' takeover rules, Economy minister says
West Bengal Guv welcomes Supreme Court ruling on timelines to act on bills