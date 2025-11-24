Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Trump's Policies Shake Up US Politics Amid Resignations and Court Rulings

The Trump administration is currently facing upheaval due to various domestic policy decisions and political rifts. Key events include Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation, setbacks in immigration policy expansion, significant economic impacts of a recent government shutdown, and ongoing reorganization efforts within the Department of Education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is experiencing significant turbulence amid policy disputes and shifts in political alliances. A notable rift has surfaced with the resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, following a feud with President Trump.

The administration also faced a setback as a federal appeals court blocked efforts to expand rapid deportations, upholding migrants' due process rights.

In addition, the recent 43-day government shutdown has left an $11 billion hit on the economy, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains optimistic about future growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

