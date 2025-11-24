Turbulent Times: Trump's Policies Shake Up US Politics Amid Resignations and Court Rulings

The Trump administration is experiencing significant turbulence amid policy disputes and shifts in political alliances. A notable rift has surfaced with the resignation of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, following a feud with President Trump.

The administration also faced a setback as a federal appeals court blocked efforts to expand rapid deportations, upholding migrants' due process rights.

In addition, the recent 43-day government shutdown has left an $11 billion hit on the economy, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains optimistic about future growth prospects.

