Left Menu

Russian Forces Advance in Ukraine's Strategic Zones

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its military forces have taken control of the village of Zatyshshia in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Additionally, progression has been made in the strategic transit hub of Pokrovsk, capturing two districts in the Donetsk region, as reported by the RIA state news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:21 IST
Russian Forces Advance in Ukraine's Strategic Zones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Monday the successful takeover of Zatyshshia village in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region by its forces.

Further advancements were made in the crucial transit hub of Pokrovsk in Donetsk, with Russian troops capturing two districts in the area, according to the RIA state news agency.

Independent verification of these battlefield reports by Reuters remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025