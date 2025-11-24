Russian Forces Advance in Ukraine's Strategic Zones
The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its military forces have taken control of the village of Zatyshshia in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Additionally, progression has been made in the strategic transit hub of Pokrovsk, capturing two districts in the Donetsk region, as reported by the RIA state news agency.
The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Monday the successful takeover of Zatyshshia village in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region by its forces.
Further advancements were made in the crucial transit hub of Pokrovsk in Donetsk, with Russian troops capturing two districts in the area, according to the RIA state news agency.
Independent verification of these battlefield reports by Reuters remains pending.
