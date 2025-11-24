Left Menu

Court Battle Over Extradition Treaty: Christian Michel's Legal Fight

The Delhi High Court seeks replies from authorities on Christian Michel's plea against the India-UAE extradition treaty in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case. Michel challenges the treaty's Article 17, which allows prosecution for connected offenses, claiming prolonged detention. His plea will be heard on April 9, 2026.

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the Centre, CBI, and ED to respond to Christian Michel James' plea challenging an India-UAE extradition treaty provision. Michel is an accused figure in the notorious Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

A bench comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain directed the authorities, including the home and external affairs ministries, to report their objections regarding the maintainability of Michel's petition.

Michel's lawyer argues that Article 17 of the treaty allows for prosecution beyond the offences for which he was extradited, a point contested in the April 2026 hearing. Michel faced arrest in 2018 and challenges his continued detention following an incomplete investigation of 13 years.

