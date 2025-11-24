Massive Voter Registration Drive Covers 99% of Electors
The Election Commission has announced a significant milestone in the Special Intensive Revision of voters' lists in nine states and three Union Territories, achieving over 99% distribution of enumeration forms. The SIR exercise aims to update electoral rolls, particularly for states due for polls in 2026.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced a major achievement in the ongoing voters' list revision. Over 99% of enumeration forms have been successfully distributed to electors in nine states and three Union Territories.
According to the EC's daily SIR bulletin, approximately 50.50 crore forms out of 50.97 crore have been issued, marking a 99.07% completion rate in this preliminary phase.
Commencing Phase II on November 4, the enumeration stage of the SIR exercise will persist until December 4, involving states such as Chhattisgarh and Kerala, and Union Territories like Puducherry. Notably, Tamil Nadu and Assam will require updated electoral rolls for their 2026 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Puducherry and Karaikal
Tamil Nadu Election Preparation: Enumeration Forms Distribution Nears Completion
SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states.
SIR drive in 12 states/UTs: Nearly 99% enumeration forms distributed, 26.77% digitised
Election Commission Faces Heat Over Controversial Revision of Electoral Rolls