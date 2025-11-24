Left Menu

Massive Voter Registration Drive Covers 99% of Electors

The Election Commission has announced a significant milestone in the Special Intensive Revision of voters' lists in nine states and three Union Territories, achieving over 99% distribution of enumeration forms. The SIR exercise aims to update electoral rolls, particularly for states due for polls in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:29 IST
Massive Voter Registration Drive Covers 99% of Electors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced a major achievement in the ongoing voters' list revision. Over 99% of enumeration forms have been successfully distributed to electors in nine states and three Union Territories.

According to the EC's daily SIR bulletin, approximately 50.50 crore forms out of 50.97 crore have been issued, marking a 99.07% completion rate in this preliminary phase.

Commencing Phase II on November 4, the enumeration stage of the SIR exercise will persist until December 4, involving states such as Chhattisgarh and Kerala, and Union Territories like Puducherry. Notably, Tamil Nadu and Assam will require updated electoral rolls for their 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025