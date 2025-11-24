Massive Voter Registration Drive Covers 99% of Electors

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced a major achievement in the ongoing voters' list revision. Over 99% of enumeration forms have been successfully distributed to electors in nine states and three Union Territories.

According to the EC's daily SIR bulletin, approximately 50.50 crore forms out of 50.97 crore have been issued, marking a 99.07% completion rate in this preliminary phase.

Commencing Phase II on November 4, the enumeration stage of the SIR exercise will persist until December 4, involving states such as Chhattisgarh and Kerala, and Union Territories like Puducherry. Notably, Tamil Nadu and Assam will require updated electoral rolls for their 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)