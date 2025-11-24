Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Two Arrested with MDMA and LSD in Kerala

Two individuals, Rafan and Mohammad Sahad, were arrested in a significant drug haul in Kerala, where 250 grams of MDMA and 99 LSD stamps were found concealed in a water heater. The operation was conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force near Kozhikode bus station.

In a significant drug bust, local authorities nabbed two individuals in Kerala on Monday, seizing a substantial quantity of illicit substances.

Rafan and Mohammad Sahad, both residents of Kozhikode, were intercepted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force as they arrived from Bengaluru at the Kozhikode bus station.

Upon inspection, officials discovered 250 grams of MDMA and 99 LSD stamps ingeniously hidden within a water heater. Further investigation revealed they were part of a drug peddling operation selling narcotics sourced from other states at increased rates in Kerala.

