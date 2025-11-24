EU-U.S. Urged to Advance Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions
EU ministers aim to persuade U.S. officials to uphold the July trade deal, reducing tariffs on EU exports like steel. While no immediate breakthroughs are anticipated, the European bloc seeks progress on issues like regulatory cooperation and reducing duties on a broader range of products.
European Union ministers plan to press top U.S. trade officials to more fully implement the July trade deal during a meeting in Brussels, specifically by reducing tariffs on steel and other items such as wine and spirits.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are engaging with EU trade ministers for the first time since taking office, with discussions ongoing about pressing trade topics, including Chinese export restrictions on chips and rare earths.
Though major breakthroughs aren't expected, EU diplomats emphasize the urgency of addressing issues like U.S. tariffs on steel, fearing that without progress, the trade agreement might falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
