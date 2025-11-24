Myanmar's Cyber Crackdown: A Military Paradigm Shift

In a stern move to combat online scam operations, Myanmar's military government has initiated a high-profile crackdown, which has been prominently broadcast on state television. The initiative showcases extensive footage of structures being demolished and the detention of over 1,000 foreigners involved in cyberscams.

Myanmar is known for cyberscams that exploit romantic ruses to ensnare victims globally, with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime estimating nearly USD 40 billion in annual revenue for these criminal enterprises. The regime's effort to broadcast its crackdown appears to be a strategic response to months of international scrutiny and criticism.

Raids targeting major scam centres, including KK Park and Shwe Kokko, have led to the arrest of 1,746 foreigners. The operations have confiscated an assortment of technology used for fraudulent and gambling activities. Critics, however, argue that the principal orchestrators of these scams continue to function elsewhere, undermining the impact of the crackdown.

