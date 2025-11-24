Kerala's Stand on Labour Codes Sparks Crucial Dialogue

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty and central trade union representatives are set to engage in a pivotal online meeting on November 27 to deliberate over the Labour Codes recently notified by the Centre. The state is actively seeking to protect worker rights amid these sweeping changes.

An official statement indicates that discussions will also occur with labour ministers from other states. Furthermore, a proposal for a labour conclave in Thiruvananthapuram in December is under consideration, aimed at fostering deeper dialogue on the Labour Codes.

During a recent meeting convened by the Union Labour Secretary, Kerala reiterated its disagreements over aspects of the Labour Codes, committing to submit its concerns in writing. Despite sweeping reforms like universal social security for gig workers and mandatory appointment letters, Minister Sivankutty assured that Kerala remains committed to a pro-worker implementation of these codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)