Delhi Protest Controversy: Student Detainment Sparks Debate

Five students arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police during a pollution protest at India Gate have been sent to judicial custody. They were accused of raising slogans supporting a slain Maoist leader. The defense claims students were mistreated while in police custody. Controversy surrounds the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:33 IST
In a contentious development, five students were arrested during a pollution protest at India Gate, reportedly for using pepper spray on police officers. The Delhi Police claim that the detainees were chanting slogans in support of a slain Maoist leader.

The court proceedings, led by Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema, resulted in the students being remanded to two-day judicial custody under multiple BNS provisions. Despite the defense counsel's appeal for leniency, citing academic obligations of one of the accused, the magistrate declined to grant relief.

Allegations of police mistreatment have surfaced, with the lawyer asserting the presence of physical marks on the students. They argue the protest was peaceful and devoid of anti-national intent. The ongoing debate raises questions about the actions and motivations of both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

