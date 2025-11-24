Left Menu

Clash at India Gate: Protests Over Delhi's Air Pollution Lead to Arrests

Delhi Police arrested 22 individuals protesting at India Gate against severe air pollution. Clashes erupted as pepper spray was allegedly used, leading to injuries among police personnel. Two FIRs have been registered. Protesters criticize ineffective government measures. A Delhi court has placed several of those arrested in judicial custody.

Updated: 24-11-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Delhi Police apprehended 22 people on charges of obstructing police officers and assaulting them during a protest at India Gate. The demonstration, which focused on rising air pollution in the capital, escalated as some protesters reportedly used pepper spray against officials.

Authorities have registered two FIRs at different police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Demonstrators allegedly shouted slogans supporting Maoist activities and defied police orders by blocking roads, leading to traffic congestion. Police are investigating with the help of CCTV footage to identify more involved individuals.

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air criticized the authorities for not addressing the underlying causes of pollution, labeling their efforts as 'cosmetic.' Meanwhile, 17 protesters have been remanded in judicial custody for three days as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

