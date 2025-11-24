Clash at India Gate: Protests Over Delhi's Air Pollution Lead to Arrests

Delhi Police apprehended 22 people on charges of obstructing police officers and assaulting them during a protest at India Gate. The demonstration, which focused on rising air pollution in the capital, escalated as some protesters reportedly used pepper spray against officials.

Authorities have registered two FIRs at different police stations under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Demonstrators allegedly shouted slogans supporting Maoist activities and defied police orders by blocking roads, leading to traffic congestion. Police are investigating with the help of CCTV footage to identify more involved individuals.

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air criticized the authorities for not addressing the underlying causes of pollution, labeling their efforts as 'cosmetic.' Meanwhile, 17 protesters have been remanded in judicial custody for three days as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)