Delhi Proposes Overhaul in Stray Dog Management Amid Rising Incidents

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) panel has put forth a detailed plan to revamp the city's stray dog management, emphasizing stringent enforcement and ward-specific strategies in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Recommendations from committee member Yogesh Verma include empowering local officials, setting up scientific feeding zones, and targeting sterilization measures to enhance compliance and ensure public safety. Additional measures involve creating designated feeding areas and expanding dog shelter capacities.

Following a recent dog attack, the panel highlighted the importance of coordination between municipal bodies, law enforcement, and the public to prevent such incidents. The initiative proposes community involvement through monitoring groups and encourages responsible pet ownership through education and training.

