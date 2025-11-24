Left Menu

Delhi Proposes Overhaul in Stray Dog Management Amid Rising Incidents

Delhi's Municipal Corporation panel recommends a new approach to stray dog management, following a severe dog attack on a child. The proposal stresses ward-level planning, scientific feeding zones, and added resources, aiming for safe public spaces while adhering to Supreme Court mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:57 IST
Delhi Proposes Overhaul in Stray Dog Management Amid Rising Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) panel has put forth a detailed plan to revamp the city's stray dog management, emphasizing stringent enforcement and ward-specific strategies in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Recommendations from committee member Yogesh Verma include empowering local officials, setting up scientific feeding zones, and targeting sterilization measures to enhance compliance and ensure public safety. Additional measures involve creating designated feeding areas and expanding dog shelter capacities.

Following a recent dog attack, the panel highlighted the importance of coordination between municipal bodies, law enforcement, and the public to prevent such incidents. The initiative proposes community involvement through monitoring groups and encourages responsible pet ownership through education and training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global
2
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global
3
World Currents: Global News Roundup

World Currents: Global News Roundup

 Global
4
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025