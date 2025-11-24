Delhi Protesters Clash with Police at India Gate
Seventeen protesters were placed in three days' judicial custody following a skirmish with police during a protest about air pollution in Delhi. Some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray against officers, leading to their arrest. Five other protesters face charges related to separate incidents linked to the protest.
A chaotic protest over heightened air pollution levels at India Gate resulted in the arrest of 17 individuals on Monday. The demonstrators were subsequently sent to three days of judicial custody for obstructing and assaulting police officers during the event.
The altercation escalated after some protesters allegedly deployed pepper spray against police personnel, a notably rare occurrence in such protests. The incident highlighted the tensions between protesters and authorities as environmental concerns continue to stir public unrest.
Additional charges were filed against five individuals for allegedly using the pepper spray while chanting slogans supporting a known Maoist leader. These individuals were also detained, with one person being sent to an observation home pending age verification. Authorities continue to monitor the volatile situation closely.
